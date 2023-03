PM slams former CJP over remarks against Maryam in alleged audio

PM slams former CJP over remarks against Maryam in alleged audio

20 March,2023 07:18 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned the remarks against Maryam Nawaz in alleged audio leak of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim.

Taking to Twitter, PM said audio leak of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and Khawaja Tariq Rahim contained loutish conversation about Maryam Nawaz.

He said that this type of disgusted thinking regarding women must be condemned at every level of the society.