Pakistan Pakistan Imran's appearance at judicial complex costs govt Rs. 2.5 crores

20 March,2023 06:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The recent appearance of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan at the judicial complex in Islamabad cost the federal government a whopping Rs. 2.5 crores, according to a preliminary report by the Islamabad Police.

The report estimated that Rs8 hundred thousand were spent on food for police personnel. Additionally, the cost of the containers placed around the judicial complex was around Rs 1.8 million.

Sources said that the Faisalabad and Chakwal police vehicles used during the operation cost over Rs5 hundred thousand, while Rs10 lakhs were spent on vehicle fuel.

Furthermore, around Rs7 hundred thousand were spent on shelling. The preliminary report did not include the expenses incurred due to injuries sustained by police personnel during the operation.