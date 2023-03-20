NAB summons Imran in prohibited funding case on Tuesday

Pakistan Pakistan NAB summons Imran in prohibited funding case on Tuesday

Notice could not be delivered earlier

20 March,2023 06:17 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case on March 21 (Tuesday).

The NAB team comprising two officials reached Mr Khan’s residence at Zaman Park to deliver the notice. PTI leader Awais Niazi received the notice.