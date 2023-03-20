NAB summons Imran in prohibited funding case on Tuesday
Pakistan
Notice could not be delivered earlier
LAHORE (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case on March 21 (Tuesday).
The NAB team comprising two officials reached Mr Khan’s residence at Zaman Park to deliver the notice. PTI leader Awais Niazi received the notice.
Earlier, the NAB team had failed to deliver the notice to Mr Khan. Sources said that the PTI had refused to accept the notice and the team returned after waiting outside Mr Khan's residence.