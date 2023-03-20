Plan was hatched to assassinate me inside Judicial Complex, claims Imran Khan

Imran appeals to CJ to hold hearings on cases against him via video link

20 March,2023 05:17 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Monday that a plan was hatched to assassinate him inside the Judicial Complex.

Addressing a speech via video link, the deposed premier claimed, "If I went inside the Judicial Complex, these people could assassinate me. My companions had signaled me to depart. The objective of the 20 people present in the Judicial Complex was to assassinate me. Our lawyers were subjected to torture inside the Judicial Complex".

Mr Khan urged the Chief Justice to hold an investigation over the "20 people presented in the Judicial Complex". He also appealed to the Chief Justice to hold hearings of cases against him via video link, requesting that the Chief Justice to see what was going on in the country.

The country’s history did not witness such brutality as it did in the tenure of the incumbent government, lamented Mr Khan.

He took a dig at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying the opponents will not win elections at any cost.

"These people want my assassination. By shelling in the toll plaza, efforts were made to incite the PTI workers. I have mentioned many times that I am facing a threat to life. So why have I been summoned persistently", the former premier, bashing his political opponents.

He went on to claim, saying, "If I am sent to jail, these people will assassinate me, there as well".

Continuing to take a dig at the rulers, Mr Khan claimed, "They are resorting to tactics against me for their own sake. These people are not interested in holding elections. But they are in power to assassinate me".

On Sunday, Mr Khan Sunday demanded release of party workers and their children arrested during police raids homes of PTI workers in Islamabad.

In his message on Twitter, Imran Khan said: "Fascism at unprecedented levels with police in Islamabad raiding homes without warrants to abduct PTI workers. Where the worker is not present, children as young as 10 yrs are picked up."

PTI chief Imran Khan demanded the immediate release of all PTI workers and their children who have been abducted by police.

