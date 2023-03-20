Disrespecting the court brings chaos in the country, says CJP

The judiciary is trying to implement the constitution.

20 March,2023 03:04 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has said the judiciary is trying to implement the constitution and everyone has to contribute for peace in the society.

Addressing the ceremony at the Supreme Court Quetta Registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has said the state holds the significance as a mother. The country can only turn stable and will be developed by [implementing] the rule of law.

The Chief Justice further said the judiciary is trying to implement the constitution. Truth and honesty should not be left behind, everyone has to contribute for peace and tranquility in the society. “Differences among everyone needs to be resolved. Protecting national institutions is also our job and if the law and the court are not respected, there will be chaos [in the country],” he added.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial further said everyone should walk together in the current situation and sacrifices have to be made for development [of the nation].