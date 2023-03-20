IHC seeks record of cases registered against Imran in Islamabad

Issues notices to all concerned seeking reply till March 27

20 March,2023 12:24 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court on Monday sought record of all cases registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan till March 27.

The court started hearing of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking record of all cases registered against him. The court issued notices to parties concerned and sought reply till March 27.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s appearance in Judicial Complex came under discussion. Counsel for Imran Faisal Chaudhry said his entry in Judicial Complex had been banned, so he was attending the Islamabad High Court. He said he had no place to go in Islamabad except the courts.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice remarked that nothing pleasant had happened on Saturday. “If you commit a mistake, and then I do the same, what will be the difference left between us,” he asked.

PTI Chairman’s counsel said that 47 cases had been registered against Imran Khan in Islamabad. He said that police had kept some FIRs secret. The chief justice remarked that FIR could not be kept sealed. He said perhaps the PTI counsel had no knowledge about that. “FIRs are public documents, these cannot be kept sealed. Police summon the people for investigation,” he further remarked.

Faisal Chaudhry requested the court to issue an order for producing record of all FIRs in his court’s jurisdiction.

The court, accepting the request of PTI lawyer, issued notices to all concerned, besides seeking record of all FIRs registered against Imran Khan till March 27.