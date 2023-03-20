Court takes a break in hearing of Imran's plea in judge threat case

PTI counsel requests court to take a break and wait for a senior lawyer representing PTI chief Imran

20 March,2023 11:52 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday resumed hearing of PTI plea seeking suspension of arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan in woman judge threat case.

As the hearing started, PTI counsel requested the court to take a break and wait for a senior lawyer representing PTI chief Imran Khan who was on his way to Islamabad from Lahore. The staff gave a break till 11:00 am.

It is to be mentioned that during the previous hearing Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gilani had suspended Imran Khan’s arrest warrants and ordered him to appear before court concerned on March 20 (Monday).

On March 13, Civil Judge of District and Sessions Court Rana Mujahid Azeem had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan for threatening a woman judge Zeba Chaudhry.