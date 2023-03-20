PDM meeting to mull political situation, future course of action

Meeting has been convened by prime minister at PM’s House

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A meeting of the ruling coalition partners will be held on Monday (today) at Prime Minister’s House.

Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened this urgent meeting of his coalition partners at 2:00 pm today. The coalition parties will discuss future course of action to deal with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

The invitations have been sent to chiefs of the ruling coalition parties.

The huddle was summoned after the premier's meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.

The coalition partners will discuss national and political situation in the country.

Sources said Maryam held a detailed meeting with the premier and discussed the party’s future strategy to deal with the PTI chairman.

They said both the leaders discussed in detail the recent incidents at Zaman Park and Imran Khan’s visit to Islamabad.

"They also discussed providing relief to the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan apart from the political and economic situation of the country."

It was decided in the meeting that Shehbaz would call a meeting of the allied parties of the PML-N government and brief them about the situation.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would also participate through video link.

Sources said the schedule of the next general elections will also be discussed in the meeting and recommendations will be sought from the leadership of allied parties.

It merits mentioning here that after issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan, the situation in federal capital Islamabad and Lahore is quite tense.