PM Shehbaz summons coalition parties' meeting on Monday

Meeting will underscore deliberation on current political situation

19 March,2023 10:51 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday summoned a meeting of the coalition partners in the federal government on Monday (March 20) to deliberate on the ongoing political situation in the country.

It comes in the wake of the political turmoil caused by the arrest warrants issued against PTI chief Imran Khan over persistent absences in the Toshakhana case and deepened by the intermittent clashes between the law enforcers and PTI workers as the police moved to arrest Mr Khan.

Sources said the PM had called the meeting at 2pm which would witness a discussion on the contemporary political situation and the formulation of future strategy.