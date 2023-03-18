Caretaker CM Naqvi orders removal of containers from streets

18 March,2023 08:41 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab interim chief minister (CM) Mohsin Raza Naqvi ordered immediate removal of containers from the streets of Lahore.

Caretaker CM said that the citizens should not suffer under any circumstances, the police and the district administration should sit with the local leadership of PTI and solve the issues of the citizens of Zaman Park and Canal Road. Ensure the flow of traffic, he added.

Meanwhile, PTI urged its supporters to reach Zaman Park again. Many supporters left after police operation at Zaman Park earlier today (Saturday).

