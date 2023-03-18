JI Chief slams discriminatory justice system, urges public to work towards equality

18 March,2023 07:13 pm

SAWABI (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Chief Siraj-ul-Haq addressed a gathering in Swabi on Saturday, spoke against the discriminatory justice system in the country. According to JI chief, inflation made life unbearable for the people, and there was no justice leading to unrest throughout Pakistan.

He argued that Pakistan was meant to be a beautiful country for everyone, but that it was being taken over by bandits, thieves, and usurers. He called for an Islamic system that would make governors and rulers the servants of the people, rather than the other way around.

Mr Haq went on to say that the English imperial system was implemented in Pakistan, leading to inequality and injustice. He urged the public to work together to create a system that would promote equality.

JI's manifesto, according to Siraj-ul-Haq, emphasized the need for people to be called towards Allah and Prophet Muhammad, rather than any political leader. Haq also criticized the rising economic and judicial terrorism in the country, citing the example of Imran Khan's bail in eight cases in just eleven minutes. Khan was due to appear before a court in Islamabad, and the roads were blocked for the public, he added.

The JI chief called for a fair and just system based on Islamic principles.

