Pakistan turning into a fascist state, Shireen Mazari slams govt over Zaman Park operation

18 March,2023 06:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shireen Mazari on Friday criticized government saying that police operation on Zaman Park during past few days was state sponsored terrorism.

She slammed IG Punjab claiming that fake evidence was presented to justify the police operation and accused IGP of blatant lying. She also stated that this operation was part of the "London plan" and a conspiracy to bring Maryam Nawaz to power.



Country was turned into a fascist state and the rulers were destroying the country, she added.

