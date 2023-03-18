Zalmay Khalilzad met Imran Khan during secret visit to Pakistan, claims Fazlur Rehman

Khalilzad supported separatist movements in Pakistan, alleges JUI-F head

18 March,2023 10:41 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that former US special representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation held a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan during a secret visit to Pakistan.

The coalition partner in the federal government made the claims during his address at a gathering in Islamabad days after Mr Khalilzad warned that the arrest of Imran Khan will deepen the crisis being faced by Pakistan.

He said Zalmay Khalilzad supported separatist movements in Pakistan and used to speak against China. “It shows which powers are backing Imran Khan,” he said.

Fazlur Rehman said the former prime minister was using PTI workers as a human shied to avoid law, adding that the PTI chief had made a part of Lahore a no-go area. He said Mr Khan was making fun of courts by not appearing before them.

The JUI-F head reiterated his stance that the PTI chief was working on a foreign agenda, adding that anti-Islam powers wanted anarchy in the country. He said representatives of Jewish community were giving statements in support of the PTI chief.