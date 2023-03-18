Section 144 imposed in Islamabad ahead of Imran Khan's appearance in court

Pakistan Pakistan Section 144 imposed in Islamabad ahead of Imran Khan's appearance in court

Strict security arrangements have been made ahead of Khan’s appearance in the Judicial Complex

18 March,2023 01:59 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The District Administration Islamabad has imposed Section 144 (ban on public gatherings and display of weapons) in the Federal Capital ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan’s appearance in Toshakhana case in the Judicial Complex today (Saturday), Dunya News reported.

The Islamabad authorities have made strict security arrangements ahead of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s appearance in the Judicial Complex to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the hearing of the Toshakhana case has been shifted to the Judicial Complex from the district and sessions court. Chief Commissioner Office issued a notification to transfer the court.

Imran Khan will appear Court No. 1 of the Judicial Complex in G-11/4 instead of the district and sessions court in Sector F-8. Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal will hear the case.

Police have also released the traffic plan and said citizens should avoid unnecessary movement towards G-10 and G-11. They have been urged to carry CNIC and cooperate with the police during checking. Citizens have been advised to immediately report any suspicious activity.

Islamabad Police has made fool-proof security arrangements ahead of appearance of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s in court. Police have also placed containers around the judicial complex.

Police said no one except the PTI chief and his lawyers will be allowed to enter the court’s premises. The authorities are attempting to avoid a repeat of Imran Khan’s earlier appearance in which dozens of people were injured in an altercation with police.

