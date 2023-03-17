ECP releases schedule for Sindh by-elections

17 March,2023 07:56 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced the schedule for local body by-elections in Sindh.

According to ECP, the elections were set to be held on April 18th, 2023.

Candidates who wished to contest the by-elections would be able to submit their nomination papers from March 20th to March 22nd. The ECP would evaluate the nomination papers between March 25th and March 28th.

