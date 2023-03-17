ECP releases schedule for Sindh by-elections
Pakistan
KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced the schedule for local body by-elections in Sindh.
According to ECP, the elections were set to be held on April 18th, 2023.
Candidates who wished to contest the by-elections would be able to submit their nomination papers from March 20th to March 22nd. The ECP would evaluate the nomination papers between March 25th and March 28th.