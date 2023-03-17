PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

The cabinet will discuss a five-point agenda during the meeting.

17 March,2023 07:03 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Friday) in Islamabad to discuss economic and political situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a five-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, approval of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) (MoUs) signed by Security and Exchange Commission with other authorities is part of the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

Sources said that the issue of extradition of accused Waseem Aslam to Saudi Arabia through Interpol will also come under consideration while approval will be sought for the reconstitution of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) during the meeting.

The cabinet meeting will ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meetings held on March 14 and March 15. The approval of the decisions of the March meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation is also part of agenda.

