NDMA dispatches 11th cargo plane carrying 1,200 winterized tents to Turkiye

The dispatch was part of Pakistan’s assistance to Turkiye as per the direction of PM Shehbaz.

17 March,2023 06:01 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday dispatched the 11th cargo plane carrying another tranche of 1,200 winterized family tents to the quake-hit Turkiye.

The special air cargo dispatch was part of Pakistan’s assistance to Turkiye as per the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the NDMA wrote on its official Twitter handle.

The NDMA dispatched the 11th Cargo plane with another tranche of 1200 (Type II) fire-resistant winterized family tents of 90 tonnes load from Lahore. The Authority in order to speed up the dispatch of relief assistance to Turkiye commenced this exclusive Cargo Flight Operation on March 11.

