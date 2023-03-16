Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed reaches China

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed reaches China

16 March,2023 11:53 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Dr Asad Majeed Khan arrived in China on Thursday to discuss the financial problems faced by Pakistan and other important bilateral issues.

According to sources, Dr Khan was expected to hold a meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday to discuss ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In addition, a political dialogue between Pakistan and China would also take place, which would be jointly chaired by Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and the Vice Foreign Minister of China, Sun Weidong.

