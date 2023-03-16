Mockery of constitution must be stopped, says Nisar Khuhro

16 March,2023 10:58 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a special session of the Senate held on Thursday, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Nisar Khuhro emphasized the need to stop those who were making a mockery of the constitution.

He stated that Pakistan has been disfigured since its formation and referring to the late Gen® Zia-ul-Haq, he said a 22-grade officer seeing politicians as weak seized power.

Mr Khuhro pointed out that during the 1990s the president kept using powers under section 58 2B of the constitution to dissolve the assembly and end the government.

He also criticized Imran Khan, who he said was causing chaos after being removed constitutionally. Khuhro further added that the judiciary upheld four martial laws and then apologized.

The PPP leader expressed concerns over attempts made to distort the electoral process and questioned whether holding elections in just two provinces would fix the economy.

He stressed the importance of upholding the constitution and preventing anyone from making a mockery of it.

