Two killed, three injured in car, dumper collision in Attock
ATTOCK (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and three other were wounded when a speedy dumper collided with a car in Attock on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred near Fateh Jang area where a dumper collided with a car, killing a man and his wife on the spot and injuring three women.
Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.