Two killed, three injured in car, dumper collision in Attock

16 March,2023 05:09 am

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and three other were wounded when a speedy dumper collided with a car in Attock on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Fateh Jang area where a dumper collided with a car, killing a man and his wife on the spot and injuring three women.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

