Pakistan Pakistan Communications Minister calls on PM Shehbaz

16 March,2023 03:31 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday at the PM Office, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Asad Mehmood discussed with matters of mutual interest during the meeting. They discussed the overall political situation of the country.

The matters relating to the ministry of communication also came under discussion during the meeting.

