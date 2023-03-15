GB gets new IG as govt takes action

15 March,2023 05:44 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal government on Wednesday dismissed Gilgit Baltistan Inspector General Police (IGP) Muhammad Saeed from his charge for deploying commandos and police at Zaman Park.

Sources said that IG was reluctant in backing off GB police and commandos from Zaman Park. Mr Saeed was ordered to report to the Establishment Division.

Ali Khattak, a grade-20 officer, was appointed as the new IG police. The federal government ordered Mr Khattak to call off the police from Zaman Park.

