PTI moves LHC for Imran's protective bail as arrest looms closer

Chief secretary, IGP, Lahore CCPO and others have been made respondents in the case

15 March,2023 02:30 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan filed a petition seeking protective bail in four cases as he is on the brink of arrest in the Toshakhana cases amid ongoing clashes between his supporters and police officials outside his residence in the Punjab capital.

Advocate Azhar Siddique has filed the petition for bail in cases registered in Ramna police station in Islamabad and Race Course Police Station in Lahore. He argued that Mr Khan wanted to attend court hearing on March 18 Islamabad therefore he should be granted protective bail.

The petitioner has made chief secretary, IGP, Lahore CCPO and other persons have been made respondents in the case. He argued that the administration had put the city under siege to arrest Imran Khan, adding that police had resorted to shelling and baton-charge against the PTI workers.

Earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry appeared before LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti and pleaded him to issue an order stop police operation at Zaman Park. At which, the chief justice said how the court can take up a case when a petition is yet to be submitted.

Mr Chaudhry replied they were drafting a petition and it will be submitted in half an hour. When the judge asked about arrest warrants, Mr Siddique said a court in Islamabad issued them on Monday. At this point, the chief justice directed them to move courts in Islamabad as it did not fall under his domain.

The former information minister said the case was related to human lives and requested the judge to fix the case for early hearing.