Pakistan facing a perfect storm, says Bilawal

15 March,2023 01:32 pm

LAHORE (Web desk) - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that Pakistan is facing a "perfect storm" as the country’s political and economic crises are deepening.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman was talking during The Daily Show aired by a US channel and shown by Pakistani media on Wednesday.

Bilawal said: "Unfortunately, Pakistan is facing a perfect storm. Not only do we have heightened partisanship and political polarisation, to the extent that political parties or political stakeholders aren't even in a position to sit in a room and discuss issues amongst themselves, we're also facing an economic crisis.

“Moreover, Pakistan is facing a security threat after the fall of Afghan government. It is also reeling from the aftermath of the biggest climate catastrophe in history,” he added.

Replying to question about former prime minister Imran Khan’s possible arrest, Bilawal sarcastically said “the PTI chief believes the country's law doesn't apply to him.”

"He has resigned from parliament. It's not a question of me wanting to arrest Mr Khan [...] I would never want any politician in my country or any country to go to jail for political reasons. In Mr Khan's case, he's under the threat of arrest because of his ego," he said, and added that he “thinks he's too important and won't turn up to the court."

The foreign minister claimed that Imran has put the country in political turmoil and “distracting from the real issues that are affecting the common man.”

When asked whether the state of democracy in Pakistan is fragile, he said "Absolutely. Pakistan has been under direct military dictatorship for most of our history."

Responding to a question about political instability and economic crisis, Bilawal said the previous government made a deal with the IMF and violated it. It put Pakistan in an extremely precarious economic situation.

He added that whether it is Pakistan's deals with the IMF or the country's own internal economic policy, there's an outsized burden on the poorest of the poor.

Regarding relations between Pakistan and the United States, particularly in the context of terrorism, Bilawal said that whatever happened during the war on terror and the entire period that followed, there's a "fog of war that colours everyone's decision-making, everyone's perception".

The foreign minister said let bygone be bygone, Pakistan and the US should talk to each other as “it is crucial for the two countries to work together and devise strategy for the future.”

About Taliban ascendance to power again, he said though Pakistan has not recongnised them diplomatically, but Islamabad is forced to engage with them.

"We are advocating, not only for ourselves, but for the international community, to also engage with them," he added.

