Police 'attacked' Zaman Park before IHC takes up Imran's plea: Asad Umar

Says Imran a true follower and lover of the holy Prophet (Peace be upon him)

15 March,2023 12:18 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Wednesday police without waiting for the Islamabad High Court to take up Imran Khan’s plea attacked Zaman Park and resorted to heavy shelling.

— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 15, 2023

Asad Umar, on his Twitter handle, said the world was observing the day against Islamophobia, a day which was being marked by the United States due to the sheer efforts of Imran Khan.

— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 15, 2023



He said Imran was a true follower and lover of the holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) and his residence was under attack. Mr Umar said the Islamabad High Court had to open at 9am but police did not bother to wait for any outcome of Imran’s appeal for a reprieve.

In connection with the Toshakhana case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan decided on Tuesday to move the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the arrest warrants. The legal team of the deposed premier had reached the IHC to challenge the arrest warrants.