Arrest drama is staged to abduct and murder me, tweets Imran

15 March,2023 10:27 am

LAHORE (Web desk) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said his arrest is a drama; the real intent is to kidnap and assassinate him.

Imran took to twitter to vent his anger at the police action against the unarmed PTI workers outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Tuesday that is still continuing on Wednesday without let.

The PTI chief wrote on his twitter handle that he signed a surety bond last evening but the DIG refused to entertain it.

“Clearly ‘arrest’ claim was mere drama because real intent is to abduct & assassinate. From tear gas & water cannons, they have now resorted to live firing. I signed a surety bond last evening, but the DIG refused to even entertain it. There is no doubt of their mala fide intent,” tweeted Imran.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2023

The former premier also questioned the establishment’s neutrality in the whole episode in his other tweet.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2023

“After our workers & ldrship faced police onslaught since yesterday morning of tear gas, cannons with chemical water, rubber bullets & live bullets this morning; we now have Rangers taking over & are now in direct confrontation with the people. My question to the Establishment, to those who claim they are "neutral": Is this your idea of neutrality, Rangers directly confronting unarmed protestors & ldrship of largest pol party when their ldr is facing an illegal warrant & case already in court & when govt of crooks trying to abduct & possibly murder him?”

