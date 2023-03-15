New video message: Imran says fresh attempts to arrest him underway

New video message: Imran says fresh attempts to arrest him underway

Imran Khan in his new message asked his workers to gather again at Zaman Park.

15 March,2023 06:14 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has asked its worker to again gather at Zaman Park as fresh attempts are being made by police to arrest party chief Imran Khan.

The PTI chief Imran Khan in a video message from his residence in Zaman Park in the wee hours of Wednesday told his supporters that more attempts to arrest him were underway.

Imran Khan said that the police have created a situation like Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in Zaman Park Lahore. He said the way police have attacked PTI workers has no precedent in the history of Pakistan.

He said that a heavy contingent of police have attacked a small number of PTI worker outside his resident. What was the reason behind this attack, he asked.

Imran Khan said he has given an undertaking to the Lahore High Court Bar Association president Ishtiaq A Khan who then tried to forward it to the DIG who was coming to arrest me but the latter did not meet the LHCBA president.

He said that DIG had no reason to not accept the undertaking. “According to Code of Criminal Procedure Section 76, if this surety bond is given to the arresting officer, then he can’t arrest,” Imran said.

