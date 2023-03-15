Caretaker Punjab govt decides not to allow anyone to take law into their hands

Pakistan Pakistan Caretaker Punjab govt decides not to allow anyone to take law into their hands

The meeting reviewed overall law and order situation in the provincial capital.

15 March,2023 06:16 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The caretaker Punjab government during an emergency meeting on late Tuesday night decided not to allow anyone to take law into their own hands, Dunya News reported.

The meeting was chaired by the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi in the wake of day-long standoff between police and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in Lahore. Senior officials of police, local administration, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed overall law and order situation in the provincial capital. Some key decisions were taken in the meeting including implementation of court orders as an Islamabad district and sessions court on Monday had again issued arrest warrants for Imran after he persistently skipped hearings in the Toshakhana case.

According to sources, it was also decided during the meeting that police can take action against PTI leaders and workers by bringing in reinforcement from other districts of Punjab.

In an earlier development, the caretaker Punjab government has deployed Rangers in Lahore till March 22 to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital after violent clashes between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police on Tuesday.

According to sources, Punjab Home Department had requested the Centre to deployed Rangers in Lahore after a day-long clashes between PTI workers and police.

The Interior Ministry on the recommendation of Centre has approved the deployment of Rangers in Lahore. Sources informed that three companies of Rangers have been deployed in the provincial capital till March 22 to maintain law and order situation.

