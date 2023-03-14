Blast in Balochistan's Khuzdar kills two, injured three

No one claimed the responsibility for the attack

KHUZDAR (Dunya News) – A bomb blast at Sultan Ibrahim road on Tuesday killed two and left another three injured prompting the law enforcement agencies to determine the perpetrators.

Report said that the authorities reached the place of the incident and cordoned off the area to search for the attackers. On the other hand, they shifted the dead and the injured to the hospital.

No one has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.