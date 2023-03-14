COAS vows to fight for sustainable peace in Pakistan

Stresses importance of harmony among state institutions

14 March,2023 08:30 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday vowed to fight for sustainable peace in Pakistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS visited the frontier posts in South Waziristan where he paid homage to martyrs by laying floral wreaths at their memorials in Wanna, followed by a visit to the formation headquarters where he was briefed on training, and operational and security preparedness along with ongoing developmental projects in the district.

During his address to the troops, COAS commended their efforts for providing an environment that enabled socio-economic progress in the region. He reiterated the army's commitment to fighting against terrorism and assured that the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain.

The chief stressed the importance of harmony among different state institutions and the role of the public in the war against terrorism.