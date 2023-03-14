Police, protesters clash in Karachi amid anti-encroachment drive

A policeman injured after violent people pelted stones at officials

14 March,2023 01:24 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Violent clashes erupted between the police and protesters after the latter gathered to demonstrate against an anti-encroachment drive in Gulistan-e-Johar on Tuesday.

When officials of the anti-encroachment department and Karachi Development Authority (KDA) launched the operation in line with the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC), shopkeepers staged protest in order to obstruct the operation. They also blocked traffic on roads by putting tyres on fire.

The protest met with baton charge when people turned violent and they resorted to stone pelting and aerial firing. A policeman was injured in the incident and he has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have arrested several people for interference in the state affairs. Officials said the land was being retrieved from illegal occupants, adding that it will be handed over to the legitimate owners. They said land grabbers had also occupied a plot of President Arif Alvi, adding that it would also be retrieved.

This is a developing story...