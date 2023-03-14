LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt, others over Naqvi's appointment as CM

14 March,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reply from the Punjab government and others on a petition filed against appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab chief minister.



The court asked the Punjab government and others to submit a reply on March 27. Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court heard the petition.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had filed the miscellaneous petition through his counsel Azhar Siddique.



During the proceedings, Azhar Siddique said the caretaker government had assumed power for only 90 days but it had not tendered its reply in court so far. The petitioner said court had issued notices on Feb 3 against appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker chief minister.