Maryam, Hamza to contest Punjab Assembly elections from Lahore

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam, Hamza to contest Punjab Assembly elections from Lahore

According to party insiders, nomination papers of Maryam and Hamza would be filed today (Tuesday).

14 March,2023 12:14 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz have decided to contest election for Punjab Assembly, scheduled for April 30, from Lahore.

According to party insiders, their nomination papers would be filed today (Tuesday).

The PML-N has already decided to contest elections on all constituencies of the Punjab Assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday announced that nomination papers for the Punjab Assembly elections must be submitted to the Returning Officers (ROs) till Tuesday (today).

The names of the candidates would be published on March 15 while the scrutiny of nomination papers would continue until March 22. Appeals can be filed against the rejection or acceptance of nomination papers until March 27.

The appellate tribunal would decide the appeals by April 3 and revised list of candidates would be published on April 4. Candidates could withdraw their papers on April 5, while a revised list of candidates will be published the same day.

Election symbols would be allotted to the candidates on April 6, and polling would be held on April 30.

On the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the elections for Punjab Assembly general seats would be held on April 30 after its dissolution in January.

