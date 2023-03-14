Committee on austerity measures expresses concern on use of vehicles above 1800 cc

The committee was apprised that majority of the vehicles have been returned by the cabinet members.

14 March,2023 09:49 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The monitoring committee on austerity measures has expressed serious concern on the use of vehicles above 1800 cc by some officers and directed authorities to immediately stop the use of all these cars.

The committee met here on Monday with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair to review the implementation of the decisions of its first meeting on the implementation of austerity measures.

According to Radio Pakistan, the meeting was updated on the status of use of luxury vehicles and was apprised that majority of them have been returned by the cabinet members.

The committee expressed concerns on the non-return of remaining luxury vehicles and directed the Cabinet Division for strict implementation of the decision and to get them back within three days.

The meeting also deliberated on the withdrawal of use of security vehicles and decided to implement the decision in letter and spirit.

The Ministry of Law and Justice was entrusted with the task to approach the superior judiciary suggesting implementation of austerity measures in judiciary and approach Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker regarding use of teleconference for all meetings to save time and expenditure.

The meeting was also informed that the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has already approached the provincial governments suggesting implementation of similar austerity measures in their respective provinces.

The committee also set office timings for Ramazan – from 7.30 am to 2.30 pm from Monday to Thursday and 12:30 pm on Friday. The timings will be followed in the summer season as decided by the cabinet. A notification will be issued accordingly.

Speaking to the participants, Finance Minister Dar directed all to expedite the implementation of austerity measures with sincerity and true spirit without any exception.

