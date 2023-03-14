Three injured as fire guts 150 huts in Karachi

14 March,2023 05:48 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least three persons, including a woman, sustained injuries as fire gutted at least 150 huts in Karachi in the wee hours of Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, fire erupted in the huts located in Malir No 15 area of Karachi which spread very quickly and destroyed at least 150 huts. Three person were injured in the blaze and were shifted to hospital by rescue teams.

About eight fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene quickly and managed to extinguish the flames after a hectic effort. According to fire brigade sources, the cause of fire is not yet known.

