One killed, 12 injured in road accidents in Kandiaro, Thatta

14 March,2023 03:56 am

THATTA/KANDIARO (Dunya News) – One person was killed and 12 other were wounded in two separate road accidents in Thatta and Kandiaro on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, one person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a dumper near Thatta Sugar Mills in Pathan Colony area of Thatta.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to Civil Hospital, Makli.

The second accident occurred in Kandiaro, a town in the Naushahro Feroze District of Sindh province, where a bus overturned at the National Highway due to over-speeding.

The ill-fated bus was full of devotees who were returning to Multan after attending the Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. Rescue teams have shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

