Altaf Hussain faces setback after losing £10m London properties

Judge rules MQM-P is the real MQM

13 March,2023 07:19 pm

LONDON (Web Desk) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain on Monday faced a setback as a UK high court announced the verdict of a case against him.

According to the judgment, the MQM leader has lost a £10 million London properties case to his former loyalists who formed the MQM-P. Syed Aminul Haque represented the party in the UK court.

Insolvency and Companies Judge Clive Jones ruled that the MQM-P was the real MQM and its members were true beneficiaries of the trusts that controlled London's properties which are under the control of Altaf Hussain. Mr Hussain, the judge said, resigned from the party after his August 2016 speech.

MQM-P is headed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The MQM-P and Syed Aminul Haque were represented by Barrister Nazar Mohammad and Altaf Hussain and his colleagues by Richard Blake KC.