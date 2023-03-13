Faisalabad GCU VC dies in car accident

He was on his way to Faisalabad from Lahore when his car met with an accident.

13 March,2023 03:21 pm

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Vice Chancellor (VC) of Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad Professor Shahid Kamal died in a traffic accident on Monday.

Mr Kamal was on his way to Faisalabad from Lahore when his car met with an accident near Sahianwala. He had been teaching, conducting research, and managing for more than 30 years.

Professor Dr. Shahid Kamal also worked at the University of Punjab in Lahore as a professor, director, and dean.

