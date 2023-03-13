Marriyum took no gift from toshakhana, clarifies Ministry of Information

13 March,2023 02:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb did not keep any gift she received during her visits abroad and sent them to toshakhana.

The ministry has issued a statement subsiding rumours about the minister after the government uploaded a list of gifts received by former rulers and dignitaries of the country.

The ministry said in the statement that Ms Aurangzeb handed over a watch worth Rs2.725 million on May 19, 2022 to toshakhana officials.

The federal government had a day ago made public the record of toshakhana from 2002 to 2023 on the Cabinet Division website.