Police term Ali Bilal's death result of accident; another case registered against Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Police term Ali Bilal's death result of accident; another case registered against Imran Khan

Imran Khan, Yasmin Rashid, Fawad Ch, Mehmood ur Rasheed and Farruk Habib have been named in the FIR.

13 March,2023 05:49 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A second case has been registered regarding the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Ali Bilal alias Zil-e-Shah and Lahore police have termed his death as a result of a traffic accident., Dunya News reported.

On the other hand, a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders has been registered in the Sarwar Road Police Station on the complaint of the investigating officer for concealing facts and evidence regarding Ali Bilal’s death.

Imran Khan, Yasmin Rashid, Fawad Ch, Mehmood ur Rasheed and Farruk Habib have been named in the FIR. As per the FIR, the PTI chief and other leaders concealed the facts and evidence related to Ali Bilal’s death.

According to the text of the FIR, the police registered a case on the statement of the accused who took Ali Bilal to the hospital, while the provisions of traffic accident and concealment of evidence and facts have been included in the case.

Meanwhile, PTI claims that Ali Bilal, more commonly known to his comrades as Zil-e-Shah, died of police violence and torture after personnel launched a crackdown on party workers and supporters protesting near PTI Chairman Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park on Wednesday.

PTI had announced a rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar to mark the launch of its election campaign. But violence broke out after police moved to Zaman Park to prevent the demonstrators from advancing towards Mall Road.

Footage of the clashes, shared on social media by both sides, showed police resorting to use of force against PTI workers and rounding up several protestors. In some clips, PTI workers were also seen resorting to violence, such as damaging police vehicles and attacking policemen.

