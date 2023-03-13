PM, Railways Minister discuss political situation of country

PM Shehbaz, Saad Rafique discussed overall political situation of the country during the meeting.

13 March,2023 04:07 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

During the meeting, the issues related to Pakistan Railways and aviation and the overall political situation of the country were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and gave a detailed briefing about the political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, the issues pertaining to the National Heritage and Culture Division were also discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

