Three of family killed in car, dumper collision in Nawabshah

Pakistan Pakistan Three of family killed in car, dumper collision in Nawabshah

Police and rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to People’s Medical Hospital.

13 March,2023 03:02 am

NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) – Three members of a family were killed and two others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and dumper in Nawabshah on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Khairpur Bus Stop in Nawabshah where a rashly driven dumper hit a car, killing three persons, including two children, on the spot and injuring a woman and a child.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to People’s Medical Hospital. Police sources informed that the driver of the dumper managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

