Abbasi stresses need for negotiations to take country out of quagmire

Pakistan Pakistan Abbasi stresses need for negotiations to take country out of quagmire

Country’s economy remains connected with politics, says Abbasi

12 March,2023 08:47 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Sunday there was a dire need to negotiate in a bid to take the country out of the quagmire.

Addressing a seminar, Mr Abbasi said, "The economy of the country remains connected with the politics." He believed corruption was the biggest of all the problems the country was facing."

Urging the politicians to stop leveling allegations on one another, Mr Abbasi said by refraining from doing politics based on hatred, the country could lead to prosperity."

