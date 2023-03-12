In-focus

CEC convenes meeting tomorrow to take up PTI petitions challenging Section 144 in Lahore

Pakistan

The meeting will be held at 10:30am tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has convened a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday (March 13) to discuss the PTI’s petitions against the “illegal imposition” of Section 144 and ban on the party’s rallies in Lahore.

Taking to Twitter, the electoral watchdog said the meeting will be held at 10:30am tomorrow.

Ahead of its election rally in Lahore, the PTI approached the ECP on Sunday against the “illegal imposition of Section 144 in Lahore” by the caretaker Punjab government.


 