CEC convenes meeting tomorrow to take up PTI petitions challenging Section 144 in Lahore

The meeting will be held at 10:30am tomorrow

12 March,2023 12:58 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has convened a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday (March 13) to discuss the PTI’s petitions against the “illegal imposition” of Section 144 and ban on the party’s rallies in Lahore.

Taking to Twitter, the electoral watchdog said the meeting will be held at 10:30am tomorrow.

الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان

اسلام آباد

12 مارچ، 2023



پنجاب حکومت کی طرف سے دفعہ 144 کے نفاذ اور الیکشن ریلیوں پر پابندی کے حوالے سے پی ٹی آئی کے ڈاکٹر بابر اعوان اور ڈاکٹر یاسمین راشد کی درخواستوں پر چیف الیکشن کمشنر نے کل ساڑھے 10 بجے کمیشن کا اہم اجلاس طلب کرلیا ہے۔ #ECP — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) March 12, 2023

Ahead of its election rally in Lahore, the PTI approached the ECP on Sunday against the “illegal imposition of Section 144 in Lahore” by the caretaker Punjab government.



