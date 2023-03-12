Caretaker Punjab Government deploys Rangers in Lahore

Rangers to be deployed near Zaman Park, other areas to maintain law & order situation

12 March,2023 03:12 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The caretaker Punjab Government has deployed Rangers in Lahore.

In view of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Lahore the caretaker provincial government has deployed Rangers.

According to sources, Rangers will be deployed near Zaman Park and at sensitive areas to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

PTI is set to carry out a rally to start their election campaign after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced yesterday of carrying out the rally. PTI Chairman had said that he will himself lead the rally at 2 pm.

The caretaker Punjab Government has also imposed Section 144 in the city for one day. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir announced in a press conference that Section 144 was imposed for today. He had said that due to match of Pakistan Super League and a marathon rally, Section 144 was imposed. He had advised PTI to not carry out their rally.