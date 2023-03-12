Karachi: Fire engulfs 16-storey building

Security guard injured after jumping from first floor, 12 fire tenders, one snorkel being used

12 March,2023 03:41 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Fire engulfed a multi-storey building near Nursery Shahrah-e-Faisal. Twelve fire tenders and a snorkel were busy in controlling the fire.

The fire broke out in a 16-storey building adjacent to the petrol pump. More fire tenders have been called in after the fire was announced to be of ‘Third degree’, Dunya News has reported.

A security guard was injured after he jumped from first floor of the building. Rescue services, fire fighters, police and Rangers were also present on the scene while the road was closed for traffic.

Fire Brigade officials told Dunya News that major portion of the building affected by fire was brought under control and the remaining fire will be controlled soon. They said that there were many offices in the building. They also said that so far the reason for breaking out of fire could not be identified.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has taken notice of the incident. he has called for a report over the incident. Tessori said that investigation will finf out the cause of the incident.