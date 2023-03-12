ECP notifies Mohsin Leghari's victory from NA-193

Leghari is elected member of National Assembly on PTI’s ticket

12 March,2023 12:48 am

RAJANPUR (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified the victory of Mohsin Leghari from NA-193 Rajanpur.

Mohsin Leghari has been elected member of the National Assembly on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He had secured with 90,392 votes, while his opponent Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) Ammar Ahmed Khan Leghari came second with 55,218 votes.

The seat was vacated after former PTI MNA Sardar Jafar Khan Leghari had passed away on December 31, 2022 after a prolonged illness.

