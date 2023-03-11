LHC constitutes bench for Imran's plea against Pemra's ban on his speeches

Pakistan Pakistan LHC constitutes bench for Imran's plea against Pemra's ban on his speeches

Three-member bench will hear plea on March 13

11 March,2023 07:38 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday constituted a three-member bench to hear PTI chief Imran Khan’s plea against a ban imposed by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on the broadcasting of his speeches.

Mr Khan had challenged the ban in the LHC .

The bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, comprising Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, and Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi will hear the plea on March 13.

Earlier, Justice Mirza had suspended Pemra’s notification and recommended sending the case to a full bench for further proceedings.