PML-N’s Sheikh Waqas Akram joins PTI

11 March,2023 06:16 pm

JHANG (Dunya News) – Former National Assembly member belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sheikh Waqas Akram joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday.

He held a meeting with PTI chief at the Zaman Park and announced his decision to join the PTI family. PTI’s leaders Amir Kiyani and Fawad Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.

PTI’s official Twitter account shared a message and said Mr Akram believed in the struggle of ‘real freedom‘ of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, PTI’s chief also congratulated Sheikh Waqas Akram and said the party welcome his inclusion.

