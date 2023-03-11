Child among four killed in traffic accident in Vehari

Accident took place at Multan-Vehari road

11 March,2023 04:49 pm

VEHARI (Dunya News) – A traffic accident on Multan road on Saturday resulted in the death of four including a 10-year-old child and the injury of several others.

Reports said that as the ill-fated passenger coach was headed from Multan to Vehari, it met an accident at Mor Rab Rakha which resulted in the death of four on spot. As the coach attempted to overtake a rickshaw, it collided with a car.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to the hospital.